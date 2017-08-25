MO boat crew caught in middle of Hurricane Harvey

A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is in the path of Hurricane Harvey outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Kory Rudd is an employee of Luhr Brothers out of Cape Girardeau.

He said this is the strongest storm he's ever been through.

"I've been in a tropical storm and, I mean, it's rained a lot in tropical storms and that's all I'm familiar with."

He and his crew of four men are hatched down, 15 miles from the coast.

"We're rocking, we're tied to barges and we're all secure."

They're riding out the storm on a 59-foot vessel, bracing for impact.

He said he feels safe on the waters.

"I feel pretty good about it. We spent all day getting ready for this hurricane and we're pretty secured up," Rudd said.

The other people on the boat are also from southeast Missouri.

Rudd said he keeps in constant contact with loved ones back home.

He hopes to be back home by the end of August, but flooding from this hurricane could keep him in Texas even longer.

