Cape Girardeau tugboat crew caught in middle of Hurricane Harvey safe, minimal damage to boat

A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri that was in the path of Hurricane Harvey made it through the storm safely.

Kory Rudd is an employee of Luhr Brothers out of Cape Girardeau.

The boat was just outside of Corpus Christi, Texas when Harvey hit.

He said this is the strongest storm he's ever been through.

"I've been in a tropical storm and, I mean, it's rained a lot in tropical storms and that's all I'm familiar with."

He and his crew of four men were hatched down, 15 miles from the coast.

"We're rocking, we're tied to barges and we're all secure."

They rode out the storm on a 59-foot vessel.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Rudd said he and the crew were doing well. Their boat had minimal damage. They're waiting to go back to a dock.

The other people on the boat are also from southeast Missouri.

Rudd said he keeps in constant contact with loved ones back home.

He hopes to be back home by the end of August, but flooding from this hurricane could keep him in Texas even longer.

