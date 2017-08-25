Gov rejects workers comp plan he says doesn't go far enough

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed a workers compensation measure that requires insurance companies to get state approval for the rates they chart.

The Republican rejected the measure on Friday, saying it doesn't go far enough and doesn't address competitive disadvantages that are resulting from the disappearance of jobs in the manufacturing sector. In his veto message he says the plan doesn't represent "real reform"

Rauner has pushed for workers compensation changes since he took office in 2015.

Democrats had said that the measure addressed some of Rauner's demands and the plan showed that they're willing to take up some of the governor's agenda.

The legislation is HB2525.

