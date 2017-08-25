Four escape serious injuries in Jeep rollover

Four young men who reportedly were not wearing seat belts escaped a Friday afternoon crash without getting seriously hurt.

According to an online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 205 about two miles west of Blodgett. The report says all four were in a 1977 Jeep that ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The crash report says all four victims are 18 years old. Two are from Sikeston, one is from Benton, MO, and the fourth is from Whitewater.

Most of the injuries were listed as minor, but one went to the hospital with moderate injuries.

