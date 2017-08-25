ISP: Driver says sun blinded him, didn't see semi before Johnson Co., IL crash

No one was injured in a crash on Interstate 57 in Johnson County, Illinois on Friday, August 25 at around 11:49 a.m.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver of a gray 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, 85-year-old James D. Walton, of Anderson, Ind., said the sun was in his eyes and he didn't see the semi truck in front of him until he was about to hit it.

Troopers say Walton's car hit the left rear of a tank trailer being towed by a white International truck driven by 63-year-old Terry B. Close, of Louisville, Ky.

According to ISP, the car went off the road and came to a rest against a rock bluff. They say the semi truck came to a rest on the southbound shoulder of I-57.

The right lane of I-57 was closed for about two-and-a-half hours for the crash investigation and clean up.

