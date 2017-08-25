7th annual Melaina's Magical Playland Golf Tournament held in Jackson

A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is in the path of Hurricane Harvey outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.
A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is in the path of Hurricane Harvey outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.
David Fletcher is helping kids with cancer this season one kick at a time.
David Fletcher is helping kids with cancer this season one kick at a time.
Missouri's Blue Alert System is now operational. Blue Alert becomes effective on Monday, August 28.
Missouri's Blue Alert System is now operational. Blue Alert becomes effective on Monday, August 28.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is using his love for astronomy to get others interested in science.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is using his love for astronomy to get others interested in science.
Four young men who weren't wearing seat belts were able to escape a Friday afternoon crash without getting seriously hurt, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol,
Four young men who weren't wearing seat belts were able to escape a Friday afternoon crash without getting seriously hurt, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol,
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
This trick could save you from food poisoning.
This trick could save you from food poisoning.
Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform.
Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform.