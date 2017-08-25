7th annual Melaina's Magical Playland Golf Tournament held in Jackson

According to presiding Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Clint Tracy, thousands of kids come and enjoy the inclusive park each year. (Source: KFVS)

The 7th annual golf tournament for Melania's Magical Playland was held Aug. 25 at The Kimberland Country Club in Jackson. (Source: Marc Thomas/KFVS)

The 7th annual golf tournament for Melania's Magical Playland was held on Friday, August 25 at the Kimberland Country Club in Jackson, Missouri.

About 260 participants teed off to raise money for the playground.

The golf tournament aimed to raise around $5,000 to help maintain and expand the park.

Melaina's Magical Playland is the area's first, public, all accessible playground designed to accommodate children and adults with disabilities.

Andrea Cunningham, Melaina's mother, said her daughter's memory lives on through the park.

"Melania was like any other child, she likes to play, she wants to interact with other kiddos, so that's kinda where we got our inspiration. Here we are today. Unfortunately, she's not here with us, but I think she's smiling down, and I think she's very proud of the efforts, and we're just really happy with how the community has embraced the project, and continues to do so - even to this day," Cunningham said.

According to presiding Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Clint Tracy, thousands of kids come and enjoy the inclusive park each year.

Cunningham said with the money they raise from the tournament they hope to expand the park with possibly a splash pad or a garden.

