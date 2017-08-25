Rauner signs bill to help veterans get service dogs

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed HB 2897 with the purpose to allow more veterans with physical or mental health ailments to have better access to service dogs through the Helping Paws Program.

Veterans are more vulnerable to depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.

Service dogs can help alleviate stress and feelings of isolation as veterans and help them get back to having a normal life.

“One of our most important duties as a society is ensuring that our veterans have access to services that improve their quality of life,” Governor Rauner said.

“Those who have served our state and country can face mental health challenges such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and the Helping Paws service dog program will help provide the comfort and relief that our veterans deserve.”

