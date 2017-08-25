Convicted sex offender caught not registering new apartment address

The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University received a report of a rape at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The American Duchess stopped by Cape Girardeau, Missouri for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 26. This new riverboat is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company.
Rend Lake College made the list for WalletHub’s best community colleges for the third year in a row.
Paducah will receive a $1 million grant to make what city leaders call critical repairs to its Floodwall Pump Station #2.
Soup for the Soul is a Murray, Kentucky community kitchen opened by Debbie Smith. The goal of the kitchen is to provide people in need with a hot meal.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
A firefighter from New Orleans was shot and killed outside of a Shelby County nightclub Friday night.
