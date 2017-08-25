Convicted KY sex offender accused of not registering new apartment address

A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of not registering his new address with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

On Friday, August 25, at 11:30 a.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was notified that 30-year-old, Travis Watkins of Paducah, Kentucky was living at an apartment on N. 5th Street without registering his new of address.

Detectives were able to identify the exact apartment and discovered Watkins inside the apartment.

Watkins had been living at the apartment since August 11.

Since Watkins did not register his new address, he violated the SOR guidelines for registered sex offenders.

As a result of Watkins 2008 conviction of Sexual Abuse 2nd degree in Fayette County, KY., Watkins is ordered to be a 20-year registered sex offender.

