Marion, IL high school kicker helps raise money for children's cancer research

David Fletcher has a lot of responsibilities on the football field as both the team's kicker and quarterback.

In the 2017 season, he is taking on another big one, helping raise money for children's cancer research.

Fletcher will be a "Kick-It Champion," which is a program part of the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation dedicated to collecting funds to support kids with cancer. He is collecting money in the form of straight donations and pledges for every field goal, extra point, and touch back that he makes this season.

His goal is set at $1,500. As of the day of the season opener he has already collected $900.

Contributing to the fight against cancer strikes a personal chord with Fletcher who recently lost his grandmother to cancer.

"She was just a role model to me. From a young age she'd come to all my sporting events and last year was the first year that she didn't and that was tough," Fletcher said.

Fletcher isn't the only one in the football program who has lost someone to cancer.

Head coach Kerry Martin said he also lost his mother to cancer just last spring and his father fifteen years ago. He spoke very highly of his player taking on such a noble calling.

"David is a quiet young man and he's not one to brag or bring attention to himself. But the fact that he's willing to serve and benefit others is no surprise."

He continued saying, "once it starts to take on a personal effect then you really feel it. You really wanna see people step out and do things and you wanna support those people," when asked about how he felt about one of his players raising money for cancer research from the perspective of someone who's lost loved ones to cancer.

The message that Fletcher has for the kids he's helping is, "just keep fighting, never give up, and you can beat this."

You can click here to donate to his fundraising efforts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.