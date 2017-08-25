SIU Paul Simon scholar to speak on human trafficking

Kimberly Palermo, a visiting scholar at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, has been invited to provide testimony at a public hearing of the bipartisan Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force.

The hearing will be held Monday, August 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation.

Palermo's testimony will focus on her recent survey research into sexual exploitation as a modern form of slavery.

The Spring 2017 Simon Poll included questions developed by Palermo regarding the general public's awareness about human trafficking.

Her goal was to gauge the views of the general public and raise awareness on this widespread issue that affects millions.

The poll found that more than half of Illinoisans were unaware of human trafficking in their area.

“As a whole, the state can raise awareness of this global issue through increased public education efforts,” said Palermo.

“These efforts will educate the general public on this pervasive problem and shed light on the reality that human trafficking happens in our communities, not only across national borders. Education and awareness are vital to weakening the supply and demand for human trafficking.”

Associate Director/Professor at the SIU School of Medicine Laurie Dunn-Ryznyk will also be providing testimony along with several experts in the field.

