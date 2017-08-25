SIU Paul Simon scholar to speak on human trafficking

Kimberly Palermo, a visiting scholar at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, has been invited to provide testimony at a public hearing of the bipartisan Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is using his love for astronomy to get others interested in science.
A man and woman were arrested in connection to a burglary and rape in Hayti, Missouri on Thursday, August 24.
A Cape Girardeau animal rescue won the grand prize in Bissell Pet Foundation's nationwide 'Support the Shelters' sweepstakes.
A man from Energy, Illinois has died after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in Carterville, Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
This trick could save you from food poisoning.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
