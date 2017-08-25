Amateur astronomer uses passion to get kids interested in science

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is using his love for astronomy to get others interested in science.

Dennis Vollink considers himself an amateur astronomer.

He takes amazing photographs that are out of this world, but he doesn't sell them.

"We're not really doing it to make money off the photos but we're doing it to be able to get great astro photos and then be able to share those with other people," said Vollink.

He said his favorite part is sharing his astronomy passion with kids.

On the day of the eclipse, Vollink did just that, all of the visitors to Houck stadium were invited to look through telescopes on the field.

