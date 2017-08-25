2 arrested in connection to burglary, rape in Hayti, MO

A man and woman were arrested in connection to a burglary and rape in Hayti, Missouri on Thursday, August 24.

Jackie K. Payne, Jr., 31, was charged with rape, two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary.

Laqueisha Green, 22, was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

According to the Hayti Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of North Pemiscot at around 1:05 a.m. on Thursday to a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they say the suspects had left the scene but they talked to two victims. Police said one victim was assaulted in the 400 block of North Pemiscot and the other victim was raped in 500 block of West Grant.

Police and deputies with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's department were looking for a Hayti woman in connection to the burglary and assault. They say the second suspect, a man from Hayti, was wanted for rape, assault and burglary.

At the time, the suspects had not been found but the victims were able to identify them. Hayti officers filed the cases with Pemiscot County Prosecutor Jereme Lytle on Thursday afternoon.

Payne and Green were then formally charged. They were taken into custody without incident and are currently in the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

Payne's bond was set at $200,000 cash or surety and Green's bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

