Mac's Mission receives $30K grant for animal rescue

A Cape Girardeau animal rescue won the grand prize in Bissell Pet Foundation's nationwide 'Support the Shelters' sweepstakes.

Mac's Mission won the $30,000 grand prize after it was voted favorite shelter during the two-month contest.

The money will be split three-ways for adoption fees, spay and neuter, and facility improvements.

“Rochelle is an inspiration,” remarked Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “In founding Mac’s Mission, she has committed her entire life and personal resources to rescue special needs pets. Her organization won the Grand Prize because people recognize the sincerity and dedication behind her amazing work. I am now officially a ‘grunt’ for Mac’s Mission.”

If you follow Mac the pitbull on Facebook, you'll notice that those that volunteer, donate time, etc... are fondly referred to as 'grunts' for Mac's Mission.

Mac's Mission aims to rescue animals, especially those who are considered special needs.

