2.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Madrid Co., MO

Another small earthquake rattled New Madrid County on Friday, Aug. 25.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.8 magnitude quake hit 2.8 miles southwest of Sky, Missouri. That's about 22 miles south of Sikeston.

It hit just after 1 p.m.

Other recent quakes:

