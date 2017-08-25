2.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Madrid Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Madrid Co., MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Another small earthquake rattled New Madrid County on Friday, Aug. 25.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.8 magnitude quake hit 2.8 miles southwest of Sky, Missouri. That's about 22 miles south of Sikeston.

It hit just after 1 p.m.

Other recent quakes:

