IL Red Cross volunteers to assist with Hurricane Harvey

The American Red Cross is preparing a massive relief effort ahead of the most devastating hurricane to hit the United States in over a decade.

As part of their efforts, the American Red Cross South Central Illinois has deployed two volunteers to Texas for Hurricane Harvey.

They will also send additional volunteers the weekend of August 25 and early next week.

More than 40 Red Cross emergency response vehicles have been activated from Spring and Herrin, Illinois.

Volunteers driving teams from Springfield and Herrin will leave this weekend and drive vehicles to the Houston area.

The Red Cross is working closely with both Texas and Louisiana community partners for relief efforts.

Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting http://www.redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.