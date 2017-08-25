61-mile yard sale to stretch from Jackson to Bloomsdale over Lab - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

61-mile yard sale to stretch from Jackson to Bloomsdale over Labor Day weekend

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
61 mile yard sale (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) 61 mile yard sale (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Pickers and rummagers alike, rejoice!

Starting Labor Day Weekend, the 12th annual 61-mile yard sale will kick off along Highway 61 in southeast Missouri.

CLICK  HERE for a closer look at when and where you'll find a bargain.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly