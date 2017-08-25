61-mile yard sale to stretch from Jackson to Bloomsdale over Labor Day weekend

Another small earthquake rattled New Madrid County on Friday, Aug. 25.
The American Red Cross is preparing a massive relief effort ahead for the most devastating hurricane to hit the United States in over a decade.
Starting Labor Day Weekend, the 12th annual 61-mile yard sale will kick off along Highway 61 in southeast Missouri.
At 8 a.m. on Friday, August 25, a semi trailer and a two truck tractor collided.
Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.
