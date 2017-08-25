Two truck tractor and semi trailer collide on I-57 in Pulaski Co., IL

At 8 a.m. on Friday, August 25, a semi trailer and a two truck tractor collided.

Both units were traveling north on I-57.

The trailer was slowed to traffic due to a crash at mile marker 18.5.

Jagtar S. Saini of Brampton, Ontario was driving his freight liner carrying a box trailer when he heard a loud boom and was struck behind.

William R. Grine of Lancaster, Ohio struck Saini and was entrapped in his truck.

Grine suffered serious injuries and was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He also was charged for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

