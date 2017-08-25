Missouri curators approve Memorial Stadium football project

A man from Energy, Illinois has died after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in Carterville, Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Another small earthquake rattled New Madrid County on Friday, Aug. 25.
The American Red Cross is preparing a massive relief effort ahead for the most devastating hurricane to hit the United States in over a decade.
Starting Labor Day Weekend, the 12th annual 61-mile yard sale will kick off along Highway 61 in southeast Missouri.
At 8 a.m. on Friday, August 25, a semi trailer and a two truck tractor collided.
