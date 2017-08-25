University of Illinois to stop playing 'war chant' music at games

University of Missouri curators have approved a $98 million football project for Memorial Stadium on the Columbia campus.
A University of Illinois athletic department spokesman says the school is ending its tradition of playing "war chant " music during sporting events.
Heartland Football Friday games for Friday, August 25.
Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday night.
Jose Peraza had a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning on Thursday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs that avoided a series sweep.
