University of Illinois unveils Wassaja residence hall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - A new University of Illinois residence hall named after the university's first Native American graduate has opened.

The New-Gazette reports that Wassaja Hall residents were greeted by two descendants of the hall's namesake. Madonna Luna and Roberta Camacho traveled from Arizona to take part in the university's Move-In Day activities at and celebrate their ancestor's heritage.

The hall was named after Carlos Montezuma, who was originally named Wassaja. He became a doctor and Native American rights activist after earning a degree at the university in 1884.

The residence hall features metal sculptures modeled after Montezuma's tribe baskets that represent the three stages of his life. Each sculpture has a plaque, with brief descriptions of him as a child, college student and adult.

Montezuma was born in Arizona territory in 1866.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

