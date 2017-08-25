Carbondale Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

The Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed that Dr. Dale Klein was terminated the week of Aug. 21.
The Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed that Dr. Dale Klein was terminated the week of Aug. 21.
President Donald Trump will make a stop in Springfield, Missouri as part of his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy.
President Donald Trump will make a stop in Springfield, Missouri as part of his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy.
He's suspected of stealing from Murdale True Value around 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.
He's suspected of stealing from Murdale True Value around 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.
If you're looking for free entertainment, head to the Du Quoin State Fair.
If you're looking for free entertainment, head to the Du Quoin State Fair.
One person is dead after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Carterville, Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 24.
One person is dead after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Carterville, Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 24.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.