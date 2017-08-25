Carbondale Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

Officers in Carbondale hope someone reading this story will recognize the man in the picture.

He's suspected of stealing from Murdale True Value around 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Investigators say he walked out with some merchandise and didn't offer to pay for it.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200.

