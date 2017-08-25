Carbondale Police ask for help identifying theft suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Carbondale Police Department) (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Officers in Carbondale hope someone reading this story will recognize the man in the picture.

He's suspected of stealing from Murdale True Value around 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Investigators say he walked out with some merchandise and didn't offer to pay for it.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200.

