8/27/17 - Your Turn

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Back in May I said that if you have an opinion, send it to me. I want to know what you think and you never know, it might just become a ViewPoint. Well, one of our topics in the last month has gotten lots of reactions. That topic was cell phones, how they are taking over our lives, and that we need to stop and put the phone down, pay attention to what’s around us, and have a real conversation.

Sarah from Cape called me and said, “I have only one thing to say about your ViewPoint tonight on cellphones - Amen!” Thank you, Sarah, and I agree.

Bertha said, “I have friends I don’t like to hang out with because they can’t stay off their phone and have a conversation. People should ask themselves what are we teaching our kids about how important it is to communicate face to face.” Good point Bertha!

Rick from Illinois brought up another point. He said, “I’ve seen lots of people concentrating so much on their phone they sometimes walk out in front of vehicles or collide with other pedestrians.” This email reminded me that I watched a guy last year walk right into a lamp post in downtown cape, split his head open and broke his phone. Seems funny now but it could have been a lot worse.

That’s exactly the point made by Leann Lucas. She sent me an emotional email about her daughter. And I’m still amazed at her courage to share the life changing impact cell phones had on her. Her daughter was driving down Nash road on September 19 last year when she was looking at her phone and turned in front of an 18 wheeler. The pictures of her car are horrific and shocking. She ended up in a coma for seven and a half weeks and has lasting physical and mental limitations due to the accident. Concentrating on her cell phone while driving has drastically altered their lives. The Lucas’s asked me to share their story in hopes that it would cause change in the way you use your cell phone.

I have three teenagers and they all drive. This issue scares me every time they get behind the wheel. For the sake of my kids and yours, please put the phone down and just drive.

I'm Scott Thomas and that's our ViewPoint

