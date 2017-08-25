Murray soup kitchen raising money online to feed needy

Soup for the Soul is a Murray, Kentucky community kitchen opened by Debbie Smith.

The goal of the kitchen is to provide people in need with a hot meal.

More than 6,000 people in the Calloway County area face food insecurity.

The Soup for the Soul team help with that need by serving a hot meal each weekday from 4 to 6 p.m.

On average, 75 individuals are served each day.

"The daily meal is served in the evening to reach children who don't get food at night when they're not in school," Debbie said.

In addition to the meal, Soup for the Soul partnered with a local food pantry to provide books and backpacks filled with food items to children who could not travel to a summer feeding program.

To continue meeting the constant need, Debbie created an online fundraiser through Redbasket.org.

She hopes to raise $2,500 to purchase more food.

The fundraiser will be online through October 6. To learn more or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit https://redbasket.org/1386/soup-for-the-soul.

