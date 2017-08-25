Celebrate dogs on National Dog Day

Not that dog lovers need a designated day, but Aug. 26 marks National Dog Day!
Missouri's Blue Alert System is now operational. Blue Alert becomes effective on Monday, August 28.
A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is in the path of Hurricane Harvey outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.
David Fletcher is helping kids with cancer this season one kick at a time.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is using his love for astronomy to get others interested in science.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads for landfall in Texas tonight.
