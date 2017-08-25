Celebrate dogs on National Dog Day

Not that dog lovers need a designated day, but Aug. 26 marks National Dog Day!

You can spoil your pooch with a special treat or by taking them out for a special adventure.

Another idea: just post a picture on social media.

The Humane Society of Missouri offered five ways to 'lend a paw' to your local shelter:

Lend your time: The Humane Society of Missouri always welcomes new or returning volunteers and has many opportunities available, including: Dog Walker: Grab some comfy walking shoes and give shelter dogs the exercise and socialization they need – they love spending time outside! Kennel Enrichment Crew: Provide a clean, safe environment for the animals and enrich their shelter stay by using toys, treats and training to keep their minds active. Adoption Ambassador: Assist with adoptions by greeting visitors, introducing them to the animals and connecting them with adoption staff. Humane Educator: Work with the Education Department to help teach the 24,000 children who visit Humane Society of Missouri shelters each year for field trips and tours. Gift Shop Attendant: Help keep the gift shop neat and orderly, and assist visitors as they shop for a great cause!

Lend your home: Foster care saves lives by providing temporary care to underage, injured or ill animals, giving them the time they need to heal and grow strong enough for adoption. The Humane Society of Missouri will provide the pet’s food, supplies, and medical care, while foster families provide a safe environment and lots of love for 2 – 8 weeks.

Lend your things: The Humane Society of Missouri accepts used items that are clean and in good condition. Bedding, grooming supplies, toys and more are all appreciated. Visit www.hsmo.org for an up-to-date wish list to better serve each shelter location.

Lend your voice: Children ages 6 – 15 can sign up to take part in the Humane Society of Missouri’s incredibly successful Shelter Buddies Reading Program. Reading to the dogs comforts them, reduces anxiety and leads to quicker adoptions.

Lend your ideas: Opportunities are endless when it comes to helping dogs without homes. Fundraising ideas include throwing a dog-themed birthday party to benefit the Humane Society of Missouri, hosting a trivia night, planning a used-toy drive or even setting up a classic lemonade stand fundraiser! There are many ways to use social gatherings to benefit an animal in need.

