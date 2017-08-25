Pres. Trump to kick off tax overhaul campaign in Springfield, MO

President Donald Trump will make a stop in Springfield, Missouri as part of his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy.

According to Bloomberg, President Trump will visit Springfield on Wednesday, Aug. 30. It will be the first of several of presidential stops across the country in the coming weeks.

According to the White House, Trump is not expected to set forth his own plan or offer many specifics. Trump sees his role as leading a public campaign to rally support behind, officials close to the president say.

Bloomberg is reporting that Trump plans to advocate themes of middle-class tax cuts, simplifying the tax code and making businesses more competitive with the goal of creating more jobs.

Trump overwhelmingly won Missouri in last November's election.

