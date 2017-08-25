Pres. Trump to kick off tax overhaul campaign in Springfield, MO

One person is dead after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Carterville, Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The FBI conducted search warrants at the Zeigler City Hall and at City Treasurer Ryan Thorpe's house on Thursday, August 24.
President Donald Trump will make a stop in Springfield, Missouri as part of his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy.
A Cape Girardeau man is behind bars after he allegedly shot at two people in Morehouse, Missouri on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The Missouri Department of Transportation held an open house Thursday, Aug. 24, to get input from the people who use or live near the Chester Bridge.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
