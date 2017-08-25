Pres. Trump kicks off tax overhaul campaign in Springfield, MO

President Donald Trump will kick off his lobbying effort for a tax overhaul at an event in a Midwestern location, with a manufacturing backdrop and some economic tough talk.

President Donald Trump kicked off his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

It's the first of several presidential stops across the country to lobby for a tax overhaul.

The speech was held at 1:30 p.m. at Loren Cook Company. According to its website, the company is "a leader in the design and manufacturing of fans, blowers, vents, laboratory exhaust systems, and energy recovery ventilators."

During his speech, Trump said this is a once in a generation opportunity to deliver what he called 'real tax reform.'

He said the four principles of tax reform include simplifying the tax code to make it easier to understand, a competitive tax rate that creates more jobs and higher wages for American workers, tax relief for middle-class families, and "bring back trillions of dollars in wealth that's parked overseas, large companies do business overseas, park their profits offshore."

Senator Royt Blunt, Governor Eric Greitens, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson, and Rep. Jason Smith were all in attendance.

President Trump flew into the Branson-Springfield Airport with Senator Blunt and his daughter, Ivanka.

Democrat U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill said she is looking forward to working with the President.

“This is an area on which I’m optimistic President Trump and I will find common ground. I’ve talked in a lot of my town halls about my support for simplifying the tax code by cleaning out loopholes and goodies for special interests, and lowering the corporate tax rate—as long as we’re doing it all through the lens of strengthening Missouri’s working families. So I welcome President Trump to Missouri, and I’m looking forward to working with him to make bipartisan tax reform a reality.”

Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said he welcomes the president's visit.

“I’m glad that President Trump will be in my hometown of Springfield to highlight the economic benefits that tax reductions and other pro-growth policies will have for Missouri families, farmers, and small businesses,” Blunt said. “The president and the Senate have taken important steps to roll back burdensome regulations and create a stronger foundation for economic growth. I look forward to continuing that effort by pursuing changes in our tax code that will increase U.S. competitiveness, boost wages, and expand opportunity for Americans.”

Trump overwhelmingly won Missouri in last November's election.

