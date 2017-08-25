1 jailed after drive-by shooting in Morehouse, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 jailed after drive-by shooting in Morehouse, MO

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Devin Sutterer (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department) Devin Sutterer (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)
MOREHOUSE, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau man is behind bars after he allegedly shot at two people in Morehouse, Missouri on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Officers were called to Beech Street on Aug. 23 for a report that someone was shooting at two people from a maroon passenger car.

Witnesses said the car was driven by a white woman with a white man as a passenger.

The man reportedly exchanged words with two men standing on Beech Street.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff, the car turned around and that's when witnesses said the man in the car started firing a gun.

The suspect, Devin Sutterer, was located along with another person in a home on Dunklin Street.

Officers found the gun allegedly used in the crime.

Sutterer is being held on charges of assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

A judge set bond at $10,000 cash only.

Arraignment for Sutterer is scheduled for Aug. 28.

