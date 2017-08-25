Cyclist killed after being hit by a car in Carterville, IL

One person is dead after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Carterville, Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to Carterville Police Chief Heather Reno, officers were called to the 5000 block of East Sycamore Road around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Richard Bowen, 29, of Marion, Illinois, was driving westbound on Sycamore Road when he struck an adult on a bicycle who was also traveling eastbound.

The cyclist was taken to the Herrin Emergency Room and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No citations have been issued and the name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to assist in the accident reconstruction.

