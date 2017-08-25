This week in music: 1977

Let's step back in time and check out the music scene from this week 40 years ago.

The year was 1977 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had James Taylor at number five with Handy Man. It was a slowed down version of the song which was a big hit for The Sparks of Rhythm back in 1960.

The Commodores were at number four with Easy. The slow ballad was written by Lionel Richie and paved the way for similar Richie penned ballads like Three Times a Lady the following year and 1979's Still.

Rita Coolidge was in the number three spot with (Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher and Higher. It was a remake of a 1967 top ten it by Jackie Wilson. Ten years later, it became the first major hit for Coolidge who was married to Kris Kristofferson at the time..

Checking in at number two was Andy Gibb with I Just Want to Be Your Everything. The song was written by Andy's older brother Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees. It was the first of three straight number one singles for Andy. It enjoyed one of the longest runs in the Hot 100 to that time. Its 31-week run spanned from the end of April through the end of November. Billboard ranked it at number 26 on its All Time Hot 100 list.

And in the top spot for this week in '77 was Best of My Love by The Emotions. The song was written by Maurice White and Al McKay of Earth Wind and Fire. It also made Billboard's All Time Hot 100 chart coming in at number 87. The Emotions consisted of Wanda, Sheila and Jeanette Hutchinson of Chicago. They still perform today.

