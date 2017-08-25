Asuaje, Margot lead late rally as Padres beat Cardinals 4-3

Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday night.
Jose Peraza had a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning on Thursday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs that avoided a series sweep.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/24. MLB San Diego-4 St. Louis-3 Chicago-2 Cincinnati-4 Frontier League Southern Illinois-4 Gateway-5 H.S. Softball Perryville-3 Jackson-13 East Carter-1 Kelly-11 Poplar Bluff-9 Sikeston-3 H.S. Volleyball Jackson-0 Dexter-2 St. Vincent-2 Windsor-0 H.S. Soccer Poplar Bluff-2 Union-0 H.S. Tennis Poplar Bluff-8 Sikeston-1
