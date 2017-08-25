Peraza's pinch-hit double in 8th rallies Reds over Cubs 4-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Peraza's pinch-hit double in 8th rallies Reds over Cubs 4-2

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jose Peraza had a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning on Thursday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs that avoided a series sweep.

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs against Pedro Strop (3-4), putting together two hits and a walk. Peraza, who was 0 for 4 off the bench this season, doubled over the head of Ian Happ in center for a 3-2 lead. Strop let in another run with a wild pitch.

The comeback ended the Cubs' five-game winning streak, one shy of their season high. Chicago has moved into first place in the NL Central by going 25-13 since the All-Star break, leading Milwaukee by three games.

Michael Lorenzen (8-2) fanned three of the four batters he faced. Raisel Iglesias picked up his 24th save in 25 chances.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Asuaje, Margot lead late rally as Padres beat Cardinals 4-3

    Asuaje, Margot lead late rally as Padres beat Cardinals 4-3

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:30:29 GMT
    Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday night.
    Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday night.

  • Asuaje, Margot lead late rally as Padres beat Cardinals 4-3

    Asuaje, Margot lead late rally as Padres beat Cardinals 4-3

    Friday, August 25 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-08-25 11:00:30 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday night.

    Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday night.

  • Peraza's pinch-hit double in 8th rallies Reds over Cubs 4-2

    Peraza's pinch-hit double in 8th rallies Reds over Cubs 4-2

    Friday, August 25 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-08-25 10:51:59 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jose Peraza had a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning on Thursday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs that avoided a series sweep.

    Jose Peraza had a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning on Thursday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs that avoided a series sweep.

    •   
Powered by Frankly