Five things you need to know on 8/25

It's Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: With partly cloudy skies, temps are expected to be in the uppers 70s and low 80s. Tonight is looking mostly clear and cool, with temps dipping back into the 50s. A LOOK AHEAD: Your weekend is looking sunny and dry!

Making headlines:

Early morning crash blocking lanes of I-55 in Perry Co., MO: Troopers on the scene a crash on I-55 in Perry County say a truck carrying wooden pallets crashed, spilling its contents on the Interstate. The driver wasn't seriously injured and the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

FBI searches Zeigler, IL city hall: The FBI conducted search warrants at the Zeigler City Hall and at City Treasurer Ryan Thorpe's house on Thursday, August 24. The FBI searched the city hall office and interviewed staff. Both guns and vehicles were seized from Thorpe's home.

Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm: Harvey continued to intensify as it steered for the Texas coast, with the forecasters saying early Friday that it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm. The hurricane with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges could be the fiercest such storm to hit the United States in almost a dozen years.

GOP discord might not bode well for raising debt ceiling: Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump is accusing Republican congressional leaders botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt.

Reynolds Co. Courthouse closed due to bats infestation: Employees of the Reynolds County Courthouse are concerned about their health when they discovered several bat droppings in the attic. Reynolds County Presiding Commissioner Joe Loyd said when his office found out about the droppings arrangements were made to take care of it. In the mean time, the courthouse is closed to both employees and patrons.

