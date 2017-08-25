Crash blocking lanes of I-55 in Perry County, MO

A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on County Road 335 and W. Jackson Blvd.
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on County Road 335 and W. Jackson Blvd.
A mess created by a semi-truck crash in Perry County, Missouri is causing traffic to move slowly.
A mess created by a semi-truck crash in Perry County, Missouri is causing traffic to move slowly.
Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.
Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.
Retirement is supposed to be a time to relax but saving up for that time can be stressful.
Retirement is supposed to be a time to relax but saving up for that time can be stressful.
The FBI conducted search warrants at the Zeigler City Hall and at City Treasurer Ryan Thorpe's house on Thursday, August 24.
The FBI conducted search warrants at the Zeigler City Hall and at City Treasurer Ryan Thorpe's house on Thursday, August 24.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.