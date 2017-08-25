Crash blocking lanes of I-55 in Perry County, MO

A mess created by a semi-truck crash in Perry County, Missouri is causing traffic to move slowly.

Troopers on the scene say a truck carrying wooden pallets crashed, spilling it contents on the Interstate.

The driver wasn't seriously injured, but crews continue to pick up broken pallets.

Troopers are slowing down traffic and urging drivers to use caution in the area while crews clean up the scene.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

