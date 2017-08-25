All lanes of I-55 in Perry County, MO back open after crash

A mess created by a semi-truck crash in Perry County, Missouri caused traffic to move slowly early Friday, Aug. 25.
A mess created by a semi-truck crash in Perry County, Missouri caused traffic to move slowly early Friday, Aug. 25.
Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.
Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.
Retirement is supposed to be a time to relax but saving up for that time can be stressful.
Retirement is supposed to be a time to relax but saving up for that time can be stressful.
The FBI conducted search warrants at the Zeigler City Hall and at City Treasurer Ryan Thorpe's house on Thursday, August 24.
The FBI conducted search warrants at the Zeigler City Hall and at City Treasurer Ryan Thorpe's house on Thursday, August 24.
Employees of the Reynolds County Courthouse are concerned about their health when they discovered several bat droppings in the attic.
Employees of the Reynolds County Courthouse are concerned about their health when they discovered several bat droppings in the attic.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.