All lanes of I-55 in Perry County, MO back open after crash

A mess created by a semi-truck crash in Perry County, Missouri caused traffic to move slowly early Friday, Aug. 25.

Troopers say a truck carrying wooden pallets crashed, spilling its contents on the Interstate.

The driver wasn't seriously injured and all lanes of I-55 are now back open.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

