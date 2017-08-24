Heartland Football Friday games 8/22 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Football Friday games 8/22

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Heartland Football Friday games for Friday, August 22.

Illinois

  • Carbondale vs. Murphysboro 22-56
  • Anna-Jonesboro vs. West Frankfort 41-7

Missouri

  • St. Vincent vs. Scott City 41-14
  • Jefferson at East Prairie
  • Jackson vs. Poplar Bluff 28-29
  • Caruthersville vs. Malden 42-13
  • Sikeston vs. Kennett 28-35

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly