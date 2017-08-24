Heartland sports scores from 8/24

Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/24. MLB San Diego-4 St. Louis-3 Chicago-2 Cincinnati-4 Frontier League Southern Illinois-4 Gateway-5 H.S. Softball Perryville-3 Jackson-13 East Carter-1 Kelly-11 Poplar Bluff-9 Sikeston-3 H.S. Volleyball Jackson-0 Dexter-2 St. Vincent-2 Windsor-0 H.S. Soccer Poplar Bluff-2 Union-0 H.S. Tennis Poplar Bluff-8 Sikeston-1
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/24. MLB San Diego-4 St. Louis-3 Chicago-2 Cincinnati-4 Frontier League Southern Illinois-4 Gateway-5 H.S. Softball Perryville-3 Jackson-13 East Carter-1 Kelly-11 Poplar Bluff-9 Sikeston-3 H.S. Volleyball Jackson-0 Dexter-2 St. Vincent-2 Windsor-0 H.S. Soccer Poplar Bluff-2 Union-0 H.S. Tennis Poplar Bluff-8 Sikeston-1
Heartland Football Friday games 8/25. Illinois Carbondale at Murphysboro Anna-Jonesboro at West Frankfort Missouri St. Vincent at Scott City Jefferson at East Prairie Dexter at Poplar Bluff Caruthersville at Malden Sikeston at Kennett
Heartland Football Friday games 8/25. Illinois Carbondale at Murphysboro Anna-Jonesboro at West Frankfort Missouri St. Vincent at Scott City Jefferson at East Prairie Dexter at Poplar Bluff Caruthersville at Malden Sikeston at Kennett
Rally Cat will spend its nine lives somewhere other than in the St. Louis Cardinals Clubhouse.
Rally Cat will spend its nine lives somewhere other than in the St. Louis Cardinals Clubhouse.