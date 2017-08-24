Heartland sports scores from 8/24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 8/24

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/24.

MLB

San Diego-4
St. Louis-3

Chicago-2
Cincinnati-4

Frontier League

Southern Illinois-4
Gateway-5

H.S. Softball

Perryville-10
Cape Central-0

Perryville-3
Jackson-13

East Carter-1
Kelly-11

Poplar Bluff-9
Sikeston-3

H.S. Volleyball

Perryville-2
Cape Central-0

Jackson-0
Dexter-2

St. Vincent-2
Windsor-0

H.S. Soccer

Poplar Bluff-2
Union-0

H.S. Tennis

Poplar Bluff-8
Sikeston-1

  • Asuaje, Margot lead late rally as Padres beat Cardinals 4-3

    Asuaje, Margot lead late rally as Padres beat Cardinals 4-3

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:30:29 GMT
    Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday night.
    Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday night.

  • Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

    Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:06 AM EDT2017-08-24 12:06:35 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-25 05:48:34 GMT

    Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...

    Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.

