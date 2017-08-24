Ulta Beauty coming to Poplar Bluff

A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on County Road 335 and W. Jackson Blvd.
Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.
Retirement is supposed to be a time to relax but saving up for that time can be stressful.
The FBI conducted search warrants at the Zeigler City Hall and at City Treasurer Ryan Thorpe's house on Thursday, August 24.
Employees of the Reynolds County Courthouse are concerned about their health when they discovered several bat droppings in the attic.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.
