Ulta Beauty coming to Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.

The newest addition coming to the to the city has shopper Diane Davis excited.

She says she's excited to see more stores and people come to her town.

Mayor Ed DeGaris says he's also excited about the upgrades happening to the town he's called home for so long.

This new store is part of the continued business growth that the city is working on.

There isn't a date set for Ulta to open in Poplar Bluff, but there are two position openings on their website.