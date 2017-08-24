Ulta Beauty coming to Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.

The store's soft-opening date will be on February 16. That's when it will be open to the public.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

The newest addition coming to the to the city has shopper Diane Davis excited.

She said she's excited to see more stores and people come to her town.

Mayor Ed DeGaris said he's also excited about the upgrades happening to the town he's called home for so long.

This new store is part of the continued business growth that the city is working on.

You can check out position openings on their website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.