FBI searches Zeigler, IL city hall

The FBI conducted search warrants at the Zeigler City Hall and at City Treasurer Ryan Thorpe's house on Thursday, August 24.

The FBI searched the city hall office and interviewed staff.

Both guns and vehicles were seized from Thorpe's home.

Thorpe was also recently put on unpaid administrative leave.

A city meeting was held on August 24th at 6 p.m. and open to the public for 40 minutes and then a closed meeting was held right after to discuss the warrant that occurred.

The closed session lasted an hour.

According to the mayor of Zeigler Dennis Mitchell, all 2016 tax money is accounted for.

Mitchell said all checks were compared with bank statements and that he stands by the audit.

The next audit is due October 2017.

