Calf born during Heartland Eclipse 2017

One family from Jackson County won't forget the solar eclipse anytime soon.

That's because one of their farm animals gave birth just before totality.

Owner Ginger Mau was enjoying the eclipse in her pool with friends when one of her guests discovered a newborn calf in their field.

Mau had been expecting the birth of the calf for the last 2-3 weeks and little did she think it was going to be born during the eclipse.

They named the newborn calf Corona in honor of the special eclipse.

