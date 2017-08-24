Multi-vehicle crash in Jackson, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multi-vehicle crash in Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on County Road 335 and W. Jackson Blvd in Jackson, Missouri.

It happened on Thursday evening, August 24.

According to reports, traffic is slowed in the area.

Emergency personnel is assisting on scene.

