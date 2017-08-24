Rauner signs 6 bills to give second chances

On August 24th, Governor Bruce Rauner signed a series of 6 criminal justice bills in hopes give to offenders a second chances.

“One of my most important goals since taking office has been to fix our broken criminal justice system,” Gov. Rauner said. “Our work is far from over, but these bills are a step in the right direction toward reducing recidivism and giving people a second chance at life.”

The signed bills will help offenders obtain jobs and safe housing, and as a long term result it help decrease prison population.

Rauner goal is to reduce the prison population by 25 percent by 2025.

