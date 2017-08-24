Jackson Chamber of Commerce nominated for chamber of the year

A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on County Road 335 and W. Jackson Blvd.
Illinois' legislative leaders are set to continue negotiations on a possible solution to the state's school funding impasse.
Illinois' legislative leaders say they've reached a tentative agreement in the state's school funding fight, but details are still being worked out.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Dawg Fest 2017 will be held September 8 from 7-9 p.m.
Rend Lake College is featuring a 48-hour inexperienced miner training for surface and underground miners.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry named the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce 2017 Chamber of the year.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.
