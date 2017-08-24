Jackson Chamber of Commerce nominated for chamber of the year

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry named the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce 2017 Chamber of the year.

The Jackson Chamber Director Brian Gerau will be presented the award during the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet.

“The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is a driver of economic growth in the Southeast Missouri region,” said Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber president and CEO. “From explosive membership growth to innovative and collaborative approaches to meet Jackson’s workforce needs, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is helping grow jobs in Missouri and is setting the standard in the chamber business.”

Since 2008, the Jackson Chamber's membership has seen increases in their organization in various ways.

The Jackson Chamber's membership has grown by 91 percent since 2008, retention of current members has been at 90 percent since 2008, participation in sponsorship has grown by 190 percent since 2008 and attendance at chamber events has increased by 350 percent since 2008.

