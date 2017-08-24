2-vehicle crash on I-57 NB in Franklin Co., IL

One person had minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois on Thursday, August 24.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 12:33 p.m., 2005 Freightliner in a 5-axle combination and a 2015 Jeep Renegade were going northbound on I-57 at mile post 72 with the semi truck in the right lane and the Jeep in the left lane, slightly behind the semi.

Troopers say the left front tire of the semi truck blew out with the tire tread separating. This caused the headlight assembly and a portion of the front bumper of the semi truck to become dislodged from the vehicle and hit the Jeep on the right passenger side.

Due to the blown tire, the semi drove through the median and came to a rest in the left southbound lane of I-57. The Jeep came to a rest in the median.

The left southbound lane of I-57 was closed for about one hour and the left northbound lane was closed for about 15 minutes, both for crash investigation and scene clean up.

The driver of the semi truck, 54-year-old Roberto Hernandez-Cedeno, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., was cited for improper lane usage.

He and the driver of the Jeep, 22-year-old Joshua J. Forte, of Flint, Mich., were not injured.

A passenger in the Jeep, 51-year-old Angela L. Forte, of Flint, Mich., was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.