Murphysboro man pled guilty to felony drug charges

On August 17, a Murphysboro man pled guilty to several felony drug related charges.

36-year-old Eric A. Loar pled guilty to the unlawful delivery of meth and participation in meth manufacturing.

The offenses occurred in May and June of 2017 in Marion, Illinois.

Loar has a criminal history, including a prior burglary and meth-related conviction.

Loar was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for each offense.

