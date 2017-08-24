East Prairie man charged with sodomy, unlawful use of a weapon

An East Prairie man is being held on $25,000 cash only bond in connection to five felony charges including statutory sodomy and child molestation.

According to a release from the East Prairie Police Department, Antonio Evans, 32, was arrested on Aug. 22 for an alleged sexual assault that happened on Aug. 17.

Court records show the victim is younger than 14-years-old.

Evans reportedly admitted that the victim performed oral sex on him on two occasions. He then said he showed her two firearms and told the victim not to tell anyone, according to the probable cause statement.

The investigators wrote that Evans said, "he knew at the time he should have stopped the incident."

Evans faces two counts of child molestation, two counts of statutory sodomy, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held on $25,000 cash only bond. If he posts bond, Evans is not allowed to have contact with the victim.

