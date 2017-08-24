Texico, IL school starting new tradition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Texico, IL school starting new tradition

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
TEXICO, IL (KFVS) -

The Field Grade School has started a new daily tradition this school year.

Each morning, the entire staff of teachers and students meet in the gym for announcements, Mr. Stone's quote of the day, and Mrs. Miller's Panther cheer.

They also stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance together.

