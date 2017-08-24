Survey: most Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck

If you find yourself counting down until the next payday, you should know that you are not alone.

According to research by CareerBuilder, 78 percent of American workers report that they live paycheck-to-paycheck to keep food on the table and bills paid.

The online poll took place from May 24 to June 16. 2,369 full-time and 3,462 part-time workers took part in the survey.

And, don't think that having a higher salary would make your money troubles disappear. Of those surveyed who make $100,000 or more a year, one in 10 said they usually or always live paycheck-to-paycheck and 59 percent in that income bracket report they are in debt.

28 percent of workers who make $50,000-$99,999 said they usually or always live paycheck-to-paycheck and more than half of those surveyed who make less than $50,000 said they countdown to the next paycheck.

And, if you are in debt, you're likely in good company. 71 percent of those surveyed said they're in debt and half of those surveyed said they think they likely always will be.

But, despite potential financial problems, there are some things that employees said they aren't willing to give up, regardless of financial concerns. Here's what the survey found:

Internet connection: 54 percent

Mobile device (smart phone, tablet, etc.): 53 percent

Driving: 48 percent

Pets: 37 percent

Cable: 21 percent

Going out to eat: 19 percent

Traveling: 17 percent

Education: 13 percent

Buying gifts for people: 13 percent

Alcohol: 11 percent

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.