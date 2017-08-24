Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at Cape Metal Recycling Center

Crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at Cape Metal Recycling center on Thursday, August 24.

Firefighters were called to the business around noon. As of 2:30 p.m., some fire trucks were still on location.

The recycling center is located on Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Several sections of Highway 74 were blocked as crews worked to get the fire under control.

A spokesperson at Cape Metal said there is minimal damage at the facility. Everyone got out safely.

If you have things you need to recycle, you can do so beginning again on Friday, Aug. 25.

It's not clear yet what sparked the fire.

